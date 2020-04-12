Introduction

For nearly two millennia, Christians around the world have celebrated Easter and their belief in the resurrected Jesus Christ. Combined with the arrival of spring and the Jewish observance of Passover, this week is a time of renewal, rebirth and new life.

This year as the world faces a pandemic that brings death and economic difficulty, it seems especially appropriate to note the hope and joy brought by Easter to those who believe.

We asked religious leaders from churches around the Magic Valley to share in a few words their thoughts on Easter in this unique year. Below are their responses, in no particular order, edited lightly for style.

