Just think of what the Magic Valley was like 10 years ago — no Clif Bar, no Chobani, thousands fewer people — and you'll see how much can change in a decade.
So what does the future hold? No one knows for sure, but considering what people want and hope seems like a fitting way to start the new year. So we asked 16 people from around the region what they think — or dream — things will be like here in a decade.
And while 2029 may seem far off, but it will be here before we know it.
