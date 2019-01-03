Snake River Canyon
Buy Now

Snake River Canyon seen Monday, Nov. 26, west of Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION

Just think of what the Magic Valley was like 10 years ago — no Clif Bar, no Chobani, thousands fewer people — and you'll see how much can change in a decade.

So what does the future hold? No one knows for sure, but considering what people want and hope seems like a fitting way to start the new year. So we asked 16 people from around the region what they think — or dream — things will be like here in a decade.

And while 2029 may seem far off, but it will be here before we know it.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments