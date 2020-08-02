Each year, the Idaho State Police release the Crime in Idaho Report. It's a snapshot look at the state's crime, and a compilation of data from almost all of the state's law enforcement agencies.
This year, 107 agencies reported, representing 99.76% of the population of Idaho for the year 2019. Statewide rates are calculated on a population of 1,782,870.
Overall, crime rates in Idaho are down. In 2019, there was a 7.36% decrease from 2018 Group "A" offenses. Group "A" offenses include crimes against persons (like murder, rape and kidnapping), crime against society (like drugs, gambling and animal cruelty) and crimes against property (like robbery, theft and destruction of property). There was a 8.80% decrease from 2018 in the National Incident-Based Reporting System crime rate. Violent offenses were slightly up.
There was a 0.56% increase from 2018 violent crime offenses and a 2.31% increase from 2018 aggravated assault offenses, which accounts for 73.69% of the violent crime.
As the Idaho Statesman reported, there were 38 total hate crimes reported, marking a 46.15% increase from 2018.
View the whole report at: nibrs.isp.idaho.gov/CrimeInIdaho/CrimePublication/CrimePublicationReports
When police say a case is "cleared" they almost always mean an arrest was made for the crime. It could also mean the offender died, a victim refused to cooperate, extradition of the offender was denied or a few other reasons.
Crimes tracked:
Group “A”
- Murder
- Negligent Manslaughter
- Rape
- Sodomy
- Sexual assault w/object
- Fondling
- Aggravated Assault
- Simple Assault
- Intimidation
- Kidnapping
- Incest
- Statutory Rape
- Human Trafficking, Commercial Sex Acts
- Human Trafficking, Involuntary Servitude
- Robbery
- Burglary/Breaking and Entering
- Larceny/Theft Offenses
- Motor Vehicle Theft
- Arson
- Destruction of Property
- Counterfeiting/Forgery
- Fraud Offenses
- Embezzlement
- Extortion/Blackmail
- Bribery
- Stolen Property Offenses
- Drug/Narcotic violations
- Gambling Offenses
- Pornography/Obscene Material
- Prostitution Offenses
- Weapons Law Violations
- Animal Cruelty
Group “B” Arrests
- Bad Checks
- Curfew/Loitering/Vagrancy Violations
- Disorderly Conduct
- DUI
- Drunkenness
- Family Offenses, Nonviolent
- Liquor Law Violations
- Peeping Tom
- Trespass of Real Property
- All Other Offenses
How reporting works:
In an effort to depict the nature and volume of crime in a particular community and avoid data being reported more than once, jurisdictional reporting guidelines are established for law enforcement agencies participating in the Uniform Crime Reporting Program.
* City law enforcement agencies report offenses that occur within their city limits
* County and state law enforcement agencies report offenses that occur outside the city limits.
* When two or more law enforcement agencies respond and/or are involved in an investigation of the same offense, or share respective jurisdictions under agreement, the 'primary' or 'lead' investigative agency will report the incident.
* Agencies report only those arrests made for offenses committed within their own jurisdictions.
* Recovery of property is reported only by the agency that first reported it missing and/or stolen, regardless of who or what agency recovered it.
* If an agency refers an investigation to another law enforcement agency, the original reporting of the incident is transferred to the receiving agency, unless otherwise specified by an agreement between the agencies
* Federal agencies report offenses within their investigative jurisdictions if they are not being reported by a local/state law enforcement agency.
