Each year, the Idaho State Police release the Crime in Idaho Report. It's a snapshot look at the state's crime, and a compilation of data from almost all of the state's law enforcement agencies.

This year, 107 agencies reported, representing 99.76% of the population of Idaho for the year 2019. Statewide rates are calculated on a population of 1,782,870.

Overall, crime rates in Idaho are down. In 2019, there was a 7.36% decrease from 2018 Group "A" offenses. Group "A" offenses include crimes against persons (like murder, rape and kidnapping), crime against society (like drugs, gambling and animal cruelty) and crimes against property (like robbery, theft and destruction of property). There was a 8.80% decrease from 2018 in the National Incident-Based Reporting System crime rate. Violent offenses were slightly up.

There was a 0.56% increase from 2018 violent crime offenses and a 2.31% increase from 2018 aggravated assault offenses, which accounts for 73.69% of the violent crime.

As the Idaho Statesman reported, there were 38 total hate crimes reported, marking a 46.15% increase from 2018.

View the whole report at: nibrs.isp.idaho.gov/CrimeInIdaho/CrimePublication/CrimePublicationReports