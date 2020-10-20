Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital earns national cardiac rehab certification

BURLEY — Since 1987, heart surgery patients have been able to go to Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital for help with recovery from their conditions.

Today, the hospital’s cardiovascular rehabilitation program is nationally recognized and certified.

After a two-year application process, the hospital was certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR.)The accreditation lasts for three years, at which point all certified facilities must go through the process again.

“Having a nationally accredited cardiac rehab program gives our physicians the knowledge and the patients the confidence that we are one of the best programs, and they can trust that we are doing things right,” said Sandra Burch, exercise physiologist at Cassia Regional.

Cardiac rehabilitation is designed to improve the health and strengthen the heart of a person who has experienced a heart attack, other types of heart disease or surgery to treat heart disease.