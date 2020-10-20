Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital earns national cardiac rehab certification

BURLEY — Since 1987, heart surgery patients have been able to go to Intermountain Cassia Regional Hospital for help with recovery from their conditions.
Today, the hospital’s cardiovascular rehabilitation program is nationally recognized and certified.
After a two-year application process, the hospital was certified by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation (AACVPR.)The accreditation lasts for three years, at which point all certified facilities must go through the process again.
“Having a nationally accredited cardiac rehab program gives our physicians the knowledge and the patients the confidence that we are one of the best programs, and they can trust that we are doing things right,” said Sandra Burch, exercise physiologist at Cassia Regional.
Cardiac rehabilitation is designed to improve the health and strengthen the heart of a person who has experienced a heart attack, other types of heart disease or surgery to treat heart disease.
“Research shows that rehab after heart surgery significantly prolongs the patient’s life,” said Tom Nilsen, physical therapist and manager of the Physical Therapy Department. “It is such a benefit from doing rehab in a hospital setting because it allows for appropriate heart monitoring during exercise and ready access to expert medical help, if needed.”
Patients in the program typically make two or three visits each week, which can last up to 36 sessions. They are monitored with telemetry, which measures whether the heart is responding normally during exercise.
“This supervised exercise and education program helps our patients build a stronger heart and increase their overall endurance and activity level,” said Burch. “It helps improve their quality of life.”
Burch said the application process required a lot of time charting and documenting.
“It was tough, and we are proud to have earned it,” she said.
AACVPR Program Certification is the only peer-reviewed accreditation process designed to review individual programs for adherence to standards and guidelines developed and published by AACVPR and other related professional societies.
