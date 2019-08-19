AlliantEgs 1.42 26 51.98 +.35 +23.0
Aonplc 1.76f 40 194.30 +2.79 +33.7
BallardPw ... ... 4.50 +.21 +88.3
BkofAm .72f 10 27.27 +.24 +10.7
ConAgra .85 20 30.04 +.57 +40.6
Costco 2.60 39 275.61 +1.51 +35.3
Diebold .40 14 12.35 -.14 +396.0
DukeEngy 3.78f 22 90.67 +.90 +5.1
DukeRlty .86 26 33.63 +.37 +29.8
Fastenals ... 23 30.66 +.68 +17.3
HPInc .64 6 19.21 +.13 -6.1
HomeDp 5.44 21 207.95 +4.30 +21.0
Idacorp 2.52 27 108.26 +.23 +16.3
Keycorp .74f 10 16.54 +.11 +11.9
LeeEnt ... ... 1.99 -.03 -5.7
MicronT ... 5 45.01 +1.46 +41.9
Sensient 1.44 18 66.43 -.01 +18.9
SkyWest .48 11 57.00 +1.37 +28.2
Teradyn .36 22 53.12 +.17 +69.3
Tuppwre 1.08 ... 13.90 +.25 -56.0
USBancrp 1.48 12 52.67 +.39 +15.3
Valhi .08 17 1.91 +.09 -1.0
WalMart 2.12f 65 113.81 +.82 +22.2
WashFed .84f 14 35.11 +.50 +31.4
WellsFargo 2.04f 10 45.25 +.86 -1.8
WestRck 1.82 10 33.98 +.63 -10.0
ZionsBcp 1.36f 11 40.88 +.68 +.3
