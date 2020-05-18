AlliantEgs;1.52;24;47.74;+1.79;-12.8
BallardPw;...;...;9.87;+.28;+37.5
BkofAm;.72;8;22.93;+1.49;-34.9
ConAgra;.85;22;34.01;-.16;-.7
Costco;2.60;43;302.76;+3.55;+3.0
Diebold;...;6;5.04;+.52;-52.3
DukeEngy;3.78;21;84.92;+3.73;-6.9
DukeRlty;.94;26;32.45;+1.62;-6.4
Fastenal;1.00f;29;39.07;+.15;+5.7
HP;Inc;.48m;5;16.12;+1.26;-21.6
HomeDp;6.00f;25;245.35;+6.02;+12.4
Idacorp;2.68;22;89.57;+4.66;-16.1
Keycorp;.74;6;10.71;+.99;-47.1
LeeEnt;...;...;.89;+.14;-37.5
MicronT;...;5;45.92;+1.51;-14.6
Sensient;1.56;12;45.76;+1.78;-30.8
SkyWest;.56f;5;26.95;+2.91;-58.3
Teradyn;.40;26;60.65;+3.76;-11.1
Tuppwre;1.08;...;2.79;+.22;-67.5
USBancrp;1.68;8;32.96;+2.28;-44.4
Valhi;.08;8;.84;+.02;-55.2
WalMart;2.16f;73;127.66;+1.72;+7.4
WashFed;.88;10;25.37;+2.21;-30.8
WellsFargo;2.04;6;25.41;+2.05;-52.8
WestRck;.80m;8;25.88;+1.87;-39.7
ZionsBcp;1.36;8;30.24;+3.22;-41.8
