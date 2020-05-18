interest
0 comments

interest

  • 0

AlliantEgs;1.52;24;47.74;+1.79;-12.8

BallardPw;...;...;9.87;+.28;+37.5

BkofAm;.72;8;22.93;+1.49;-34.9

ConAgra;.85;22;34.01;-.16;-.7

Costco;2.60;43;302.76;+3.55;+3.0

Diebold;...;6;5.04;+.52;-52.3

DukeEngy;3.78;21;84.92;+3.73;-6.9

DukeRlty;.94;26;32.45;+1.62;-6.4

Fastenal;1.00f;29;39.07;+.15;+5.7

HP;Inc;.48m;5;16.12;+1.26;-21.6

HomeDp;6.00f;25;245.35;+6.02;+12.4

Idacorp;2.68;22;89.57;+4.66;-16.1

Keycorp;.74;6;10.71;+.99;-47.1

LeeEnt;...;...;.89;+.14;-37.5

MicronT;...;5;45.92;+1.51;-14.6

Sensient;1.56;12;45.76;+1.78;-30.8

SkyWest;.56f;5;26.95;+2.91;-58.3

Teradyn;.40;26;60.65;+3.76;-11.1

Tuppwre;1.08;...;2.79;+.22;-67.5

USBancrp;1.68;8;32.96;+2.28;-44.4

Valhi;.08;8;.84;+.02;-55.2

WalMart;2.16f;73;127.66;+1.72;+7.4

WashFed;.88;10;25.37;+2.21;-30.8

WellsFargo;2.04;6;25.41;+2.05;-52.8

WestRck;.80m;8;25.88;+1.87;-39.7

ZionsBcp;1.36;8;30.24;+3.22;-41.8

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News