AlliantEgs 1.42 26 52.26 +.62 +23.7

Aonplc 1.76f 39 191.52 +2.40 +31.8

BallardPw ... ... 4.32 ... +80.8

BkofAm .72f 10 26.78 +.31 +8.7

ConAgra .85 19 28.61 +.68 +33.9

Costco 2.60 39 278.46 +4.45 +36.7

Diebold .40 13 11.61 +.03 +366.3

DukeEngy 3.78f 23 91.35 +.61 +5.9

DukeRlty .86 26 33.14 +.31 +28.0

Fastenals ... 22 29.73 +.07 +13.7

HPInc .64 5 17.84 +.03 -12.8

HomeDp 5.44 22 218.65 +1.18 +27.3

Idacorp 2.52 27 109.01 +.66 +17.1

Keycorp .74f 9 15.96 +.17 +8.0

LeeEnt ... ... 1.84 +.01 -12.8

MicronT ... 5 43.43 +.47 +36.9

Sensient 1.44 17 64.04 +1.25 +14.7

SkyWest .48 11 54.90 +.65 +23.5

Teradyn .36 22 52.45 +.46 +67.1

Tuppwre 1.08 ... 12.54 -.14 -60.3

USBancrp 1.48 12 51.29 +.34 +12.2

Valhi .08 16 1.81 +.08 -6.2

WalMart 2.12f 64 111.99 +1.16 +20.2

WashFed .84f 14 34.92 +.28 +30.7

WellsFargo 2.04f 10 44.98 +.56 -2.4

WestRck 1.82 10 32.88 +.54 -12.9

ZionsBcp 1.36f 11 40.20 +.17 -1.3

