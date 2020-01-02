I will be your legislative correspondent for the 2020 session. Each day I will be attending committee hearings, floor debates, press conferences, rallies and other events happening daily in Boise.

This will be my first year covering the Legislature for the Times-News. I started working at the paper in May and have spent the last seven months speaking with politicians and advocacy groups to get myself up to speed on Idaho's governance. Last year, I covered the 2019 Legislature in Olympia, Washington, as an intern for the Spokesman-Review.

Please feel free to reach out to me with questions you might have about specific stories, topics, hearing schedules or any other general issues concerning the Legislature. Email is often the most reliable way to contact me, though I will try to answer my phone when I am not in meetings. 

I am looking forward to providing relevant news on the key issues that will govern our readers from the state level. 

Ryan Blake

