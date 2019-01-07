BURLEY — As if continued low commodity prices weren’t enough to stress farmers, input costs are projected to start increasing as well.
“We’ve had a period of low commodity prices but input costs were steady or lower,” said Ashlee Westerhold, University of Idaho regional agricultural economist based in Twin Falls. “This (2019) is the first year in a couple of years when we see large increases in input costs.”
Just looking at small grain crops, Westerhold expects cost of production for wheat to increase 1.7 percent and barley 1.6 percent. That works out to about $5 per acre for wheat (up to $313.46 per acre in 2019) and $7 per acre for barley ($447.70 per acre). That may not sound like a lot, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture projects farm income will be down 12 percent this year after several years of steep declines.
“Realizing your cost structure is critical to maximize profits,” she told participants during the UI Agricultural Outlook Conference last month.
Agriculture has benefitted from low interest rates during the long recovery after the Great Recession but now that the Federal Reserve has begun raising interest rates, farmers and ranchers will feel the pinch.
Interest rates on operating loans could jump 12 percent from an average 5.06 percent in 2018 to 5.36 percent in 2019, after being just 4.50 percent in 2017. Loans to buy farm machinery could see as much as a 26 percent increase to 5.89 percent in 2019.
But cattle feeders could the see the largest percentage increase — 28 percent — as interest rates on feeder livestock loans rise to 5.86 percent.
Thanks to low unemployment across the Magic Valley, not to mention the state and nation, labor costs are also expected to be up this year. Wages paid to equipment operators and general labor are projected to be up 2 and 3 percent, respectively. But the continued shortage of qualified truck drivers and fierce competition to move goods means that qualified truckers could see their wages increase by 4 percent.
“Trucking is a big issue,” Westerhold said. “We need more drivers.”
As oil prices increase, so do the costs of fuel to operate farm equipment but also the prices of fertilizers and ag chemicals that are derived from petroleum. While gas prices have been low the last month, analysts are forecasting higher diesel prices in 2019, possibly as much as 6 percent. Trade issues and supply concerns are weighing on the oil market.
Although farmers are gradually reducing fertilizer and chemical use over time as they switch to more precision planting techniques, these costs are still a significant portion of a crop enterprise budget. For barley growers, Westerhold is projecting both fertilizer and chemical costs will rise by about 3 percent after reaching a low in 2016 when oil prices bottomed out.
Farmers asked if they would see relief from land rental rates that have remained stubbornly high.
“Rental rates haven’t started coming down like they should,” said Ben Eborn, a UI extension educator and economist in southeastern Idaho. “We would expect to see rates come down after three years of low commodity prices.”
He thinks farmers are trying to hang onto land that they have rented in hopes that things will turn around. Although he has good relationships with the investment companies that own land he rents himself, he knows there is a lot of turmoil between other tenants and landowners because they are calling Extension offices across the state.
While it is a tough decision, Eborn recommends farmers put the long-term sustainability of their operation before rental agreements.
“If you can see the outlook is not good for another four or five years, why not cut your losses and stop the bleeding. Focus on your base acres,” Eborn said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.