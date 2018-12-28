Here’s a look at a few new medical businesses in East Idaho.
Upper Valley Retreat and Medical Spa
From laser hair removal to body contouring, Rigby’s Upper Valley Retreat and Medical Spa offers affordable services utilizing cutting-edge technology that can be found nowhere else in East Idaho.
Dr. Tiffany Spaulding, a family practice physician, decided she wanted to open the establishment to bring local access to high-end medical services.
“Some of these procedures may not be (Food and Drug Administration)-approved but they’ve been used in Europe for 20 years,” she said. “But our insurance companies don’t want to jump on board.”
An example of a procedure that has been successfully used in Europe — but is not covered by a majority of insurances — is a pain-relief procedure called extracorporeal shockwave therapy.
“It can be used for frozen shoulders, muscles, ligaments, joints, trigger points or tender points,” Spaulding said. “So then we don’t have to prescribe narcotics.”
Some other procedures and technology offered at the medical spa can only be found in limited locations throughout the state. She said the truSculpt iD used for body contouring can be found in just two places in Idaho: Sandpoint and now Rigby.
“It is cutting-edge and brand new. It uses radiofrequency heat, and the results are amazing with it,” Spaulding said. “I have exclusivity rights for a year; the closest machine is in Sandpoint.”
The spa combines medicine and aesthetic care and offers a relaxing environment for patients. To provide a relaxing environment, the office utilizes outdoorsy decorations such as wood, rocks and a water fountain to “bring the outside, inside.”
“This is not a medical spa for the elite, but a place for the modern-day mom or dad,” Spaulding said. “Everyone deserves a little recharge time.”
Upper Valley Retreat and Medical Spa offers a multitude of other services, including Botox, permanent makeup, chemical peels, acne and skin treatments as well as men’s health options.
“Relaxation and healing should not be something we do only when we’re ill or injured,” Spaulding said. “In a healthy lifestyle, healing is an ongoing process, but without dedicating the time to reset, it’s impossible for the body and mind to renew. … People’s self-esteem can be significantly decreased as they look in the mirror and see pitting and scarring. Self-esteem is everything.”
Despite opening the spa, Spaulding said she will continue working as a family physician next door at Upper Valley Family Medicine, a position she has held for the last eight years.
“I love medicine, and I will never give up medicine,” she said. “I just felt like I wanted to learn and expand and challenge my brain.”
All in all, Spaulding said her goal with the practice is to provide a service to people that can’t be found anywhere else nearby and do so for a reasonable cost.
“People want to be here, and that’s exciting,” she said.
Overall, she said she decided to open the practice in Rigby not only because she lives there now, but because of her love for the people and the proximity to a multitude of outdoor activities.
“This is something I really wanted to pursue and something I felt passionate about,” Spaulding said, “something I wanted to provide and bring to Rigby.”
The Medical Spa is located on Rigby Lake Drive in Rigby.
Pearl Health Clinic
The Ammon-based neurological care center Pearl Health Clinic is now offering transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) — a treatment for major depression — to its list of neurological procedures.
Pearl Health TMS coordinator Annie Ballard said the clinic has offered the procedure for a little over a year now and has provided treatments to 30 patients.
“There have been a lot of happy tears,” she said.
Ballard said this is a breakthrough in the treatment of depression. She said it was cleared for use by the FDA in 2008 and is a non-invasive, non-drug treatment that utilizes MRI-strength magnetic pulses to stimulate areas of the brain known to affect mood.
During the treatment, a curved magnetic coil is positioned on the patient’s head, and a magnetic stimulation is delivered to target areas of the brain. Each treatment takes between 19 and 37 minutes and is administered five days a week for approximately four to six weeks.
“It’s definitely a big commitment,” Ballard said.
TMS is currently offered in six different locations throughout the state, but only two clinics offer it in Eastern Idaho.
The treatment specifically benefits those who have not benefited from antidepressant medication. Ballard indicated that the procedure is covered by most insurances; however, a patient must first try a prescription because of the lower cost.
Because there are no effects on alertness or memory, patients can drive themselves to and from the treatment sessions.
Ballard said Pearl Health’s recent outcome report shows that almost 46 percent of all treated with the therapy have achieved full remission, with 65 percent obtaining substantial relief.
“It’s the way to go,” she said.
Pearl Health is at 2705 E. 17th St. in Ammon and currently employs 46 providers, including 17 counselors, three doctors, four nurses, four operations, two psychiatrists and three psychologists.
In addition to TMS, the clinic offers neurofeedback therapy, a post-traumatic stress disorder clinic, peer support services, case management and an intensive outpatient program.
Family Medicine
Another family practitioner has come to Rigby. Former Blackfoot resident and Winnemucca, Nevada, doctor Kurt Kracaw opened Family Medicine on Farnsworth Way in March.
Kracaw has been a doctor for nearly 25 years, focusing on family medicine, although he has had experience in the full spectrum of medicine. He is a 1990 graduate of the University of Nevada School of Medicine and has been working in Winnemucca, Nevada, the last 23 years.
Family Medicine offers ambulatory care, which will include a multitude of procedures, including wellness examinations, diabetes screening, prostate cancer screening, immunization, cholesterol screening and much more.
“I still like seeing people and managing their illnesses and taking care of acute injuries if I can,” he said. “Plus, it’s business, and business is always fun — and it’s my own.”
Kracaw grew up in Blackfoot so he was familiar with the area, leading him to decide to open a practice in Rigby. After working in one area for as long as he did, he figured it was time for a change.
“We were looking at a practice in Ririe, but it just wasn’t big enough,”
Currently Kracaw and his wife, Cindy, are the only two working at the clinic, but if business improves they may expand and hire more employees.
“As we get busier, we’ll hire a nurse; if we get a little bit bigger, we’ll put a lab in,” he said. “If there is a need, we could even take on a partner.”
Overall, Kracaw said his goal with his business is to be a part of the community and offer the best possible service to his patients.
“I have seen a lot in my 25 years,” Kracaw said. “And I hope to give the people of Rigby an alternative to other providers.”
Kracaw and Cindy have two children — one who lives in Portland, Oregon, and another who lives in Las Vegas.
