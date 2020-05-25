Injured mountain lion found near Rexburg was euthanized

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A young mountain lion was found injured near Rexburg and officials came to the decision that it had to be euthanized a day later.

CBS2 reports the Idaho Department of Fish and Game found the young male lion injured on the outskirts of Rexburg on Saturday. The lion had an injury on his right flank.

It was watched overnight and given antibiotics. IDFG decided the injury was too severe and euthanized the animal.

IDFG had gotten several reports of the lion over the past few weeks and was recently photographed by a backyard trail camera in Rexburg.

The cat was seen laying next to a road and was captured with the help of houndsmen.

"We would like to thank the local houndsmen, John and Mike, for their quick response and for bringing their hounds," says Wildlife Manager Curtis Hendricks. "They really helped us ensure the operation went as smoothly and safely as possible."

