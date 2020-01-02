Republican lawmakers are expected to again propose adding restrictions to the initiative process after a previous bill died on the governor’s desk.
In 2019, the Legislature approved a bill that would have required those wishing to get an initiative on the ballot to gather signatures from more people in more parts of the state. Advocates said the bill would have allowed for greater rural representation, but opponents said it would make signature gathering effectively impossible.
Currently, those wishing to get an initiative on the ballot must gather signatures from 6% of the state’s registered voters during the last gubernatorial election, meaning about 55,057 individuals. That includes gathering signatures from 6% of registered voters in 18 unique legislative districts.
The bill which passed the Legislature last year changed the process to require signatures from 10% of voters, or about 91,761 individuals — and in 32 of the state’s 35 legislative districts. The time to gather signatures also would have shrunk from 18 months to six.
Gov. Brad Little ultimately vetoed the bill over concerns that it may not withstand a legal challenge, although a letter he released on his decision said he did “agree with the goals and the vision” of the bill.
“Idaho cannot become like California and other states that have adopted liberal initiative rules that result in excessive regulation and often conflicting laws,” Little wrote.
But even after the failed attempt and strong public opposition, Republican lawmakers have indicated at town halls across the Gem State that they could continue to pursue a change to the initiative process.
Rep. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, voted against the bill last year, and said that bill reached too far. There are some changes to the initiative process she would support in 2019, Hartgen said. Giving slightly more say to rural communities could help, but a financial note is necessary, she said.
“People do need to give a fiscal note when they’re doing any type of initiative to let the public know what it’s going to cost.”
At a recent town hall, Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said there will be legislation to require initiatives provide financial information. Groups must be responsible for the language of their initiatives in the same way the legislature is, she said.
“If you’re looking at those propositions, there’s 105 of us plus the governor to get passed if you want a piece of legislation to go through,” she said. “There’s not that kind of threshold for a proposition.”
Blanksma also cautioned citizens that Reclaim Idaho, which successfully passed Medicaid expansion in 2018, is pushing a new K-12 spending initiative.
“It’s going to be the same sales pitch with the actual consequences of it thrown aside and sold to the public as some cool deal and free stuff,” she said. Republicans need to make sure there is correct information on the initiative because “there’s a chance that they pass another proclamation and then all of us sitting here are going to have to clean up the mess again.”
