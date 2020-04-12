India, Pakistan troops trade heavy fire

The military said Sunday that two people were seriously hurt overnight and had to be evacuated. On Saturday, the Pakistani military said six people were hurt, including a child, when Indian soldiers launched a barrage of rockets and mortars into civilian areas of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, before the Sunday’s bloody shelling, some local residents in a frontier village in the Indian-controlled side of Kashmir protested and objected to the Indian army’s positioning of artillery guns near their hamlet.

Police Officer Ambarkar said the issue was an outcome of a “misunderstanding” and was sorted out.

Last weekend, five Indian special forces and five rebels were killed in fierce fighting in the area along the frontier.

The latest fighting has seen for the first time this year use of heavy artillery targeting civilian areas.

Rebel groups in Indian-held Kashmir demand that the territory be united either under Pakistani rule or as an independent country. India accuses Pakistan of arming and training anti-India rebels and also helping them by providing gunfire as cover for incursions into the Indian side. Pakistan denies this, saying it offers only moral and diplomatic support to the militants and to Kashmiris who oppose Indian rule.

Rebels have been fighting Indian rule since 1989. Nearly 70,000 people have been killed in the uprising and the ensuing Indian military crackdown.

