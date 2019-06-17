As journalists, we don't often cover ourselves. But this week, our chief photographer Drew Nash turned his lens toward our press room. At the paper, the newsroom, ad department, circulation, pressroom and more, all work together to produce a fresh newspaper and website every day. If one part fails, it doesn't get done. It's a unique business, and we're proud of what we do. It's not always perfect, but I like to say that we get to start over fresh every day.

I hope you've had a chance to look at his fantastic photos in Sunday's edition. You'll also see a note from our new publisher and notes from Nash and myself.

You can find the story at Magicvalley.com/bigstory, or look at the E section of Sunday's print edition.

As always, thanks for reading, and thanks for supporting local journalism by being a member.

—Editor Alison Smith

