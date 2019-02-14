If you do one thing: A Valentine’s Comedy Show will feature Mundek Clement-Stein, Olek Szewczyk and Aliex Vermass at 8 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St., Jerome. The show is for ages 18 and older with a $10 cover charge.

