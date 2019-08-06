If you do one thing: The Jerome County Fair will include a parade at 4 p.m. along Main Street and a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association pro-rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in the DePew Arena at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St.
Most Popular
Print Ads
Other
- Updated
Ad Vault
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.