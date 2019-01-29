If you do one thing: The Faulkner Planetarium and Herrett Center for Arts and Science will host a lecture by Robin Sip, writer and producer of the full-dome movie “Mars One Thousand One,” at 8 p.m. in the Herrett Center Rick Allen Room in Twin Falls. Free.

