If you do one thing: Toddler Time activities will begin at 10:30 a.m. and a children’s singalong will be held at 4 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Free.
When the retail properties along the canyon rim, including a controversial planned hotel, sold, the buyer didn't announce the sale price. That number has now been disclosed.
It was the first time the Jerome cheerleading squad competed in this competition and they placed in the top five in the nation.
Newly released court documents in eastern Idaho paint a bleak picture, with police saying Vallow lied several times about her children's whereabouts.
BOISE — When Garth Brooks played the first of two packed stadium concerts last summer at Boise State, things got off to a rough start.
A look at some of Friday's state basketball action.
A look at Saturday's local sports action.
A group of residents in southwestern Oregon created a petition to move Idaho’s border west to include part of their state. It’s part of the “Greater Idaho” project, which would allow some Oregon counties to join a state that more closely aligns with their political preferences, they say.
May 16, 1941—February 15, 2020
Buhl resident Tim Pond is back in the U.S., but still has to stay away from other people after a coronavirus outbreak on the cruise he was on.
Ruby Allene Kenney, 89, of Kimberly, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the caring direction of Pa…