If you do one thing: Magic Valley Festival of Giving features a breakfast with Santa from 9 to 11 a.m. and the general exhibition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., Twin Falls. Admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new unwrapped toy.

