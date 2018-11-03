If you do one thing: Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “The Christmas Schooner” at 2 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave., Oakley. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208-677-2787.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments