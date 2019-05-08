If you do one thing: Rick and Mary Kuhn will perform acoustical music from 6 to 8 p.m. for the Wine Down Wednesday event at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S., Twin Falls. No cover.
Most Popular
-
Dairy says former bookkeeper embezzled more than $700,000
-
'Shark Tank'-featured company visits Filer High class
-
A police officer responded to a noise complaint about a man playing the drums. He sat down and jammed out too
-
Petrified watermelons, skunks set the stage for this Idaho funny man’s gas empire
-
Obituary: Deena Rose Newman
promotion spotlight
Did it start in the U.S.? Or elsewhere? Who was Anna Jarvis? And where in the world do we get so many of our flowers?
promotion spotlight
The Patriots are headed to yet another Super Bowl, which made us wonder how the coach known for his straight-to-the-point comments would compare with the no-nonsense leader who rallied the British during World War II.
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.