If you do one thing: “The Art of Teaching” exhibit will be on display from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit features the works of area schools’ art teachers and Full Moon Gallery artists. Free admission.

