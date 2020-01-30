If you do one thing: Twin Falls Rotary Club will hold its 15th annual Death by Chocolate event from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. Tickets are $25 at the door.
Most Popular
-
Twin Falls drag racer Mark Kidd will compete for $1 million in Memphis
-
Idaho House committee OKs bill to end daylight saving time
-
Idaho State Police called in to investigate death in Mini-Cassia jail
-
Idaho overhauls its high school football playoffs for 2020. Here's how it will work
-
D.L. Evans Bank accepts scholarship applications
Print Ads
Electronics
Restaurant
Other
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.