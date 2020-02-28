If you do one thing: Music performances will feature Gary and Cindy Braun at 6 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N., and Aaron Golay at 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., in downtown Twin Falls.
Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins signed an anti-abortion proclamation at Monday's City Council meeting.
A Burley couple has expanded their mom and pop convenience store business to Oakley.
February 16, 1964—February 15, 2020
Idaho paid contractors about $8 million, including about $190,000 in bonuses, for asphalt whose test results were altered dozens or hundreds of times, possibly allowing construction companies to receive more money than the asphalt was worth.
July 15, 2004 ~ February 18, 2020
A look at Saturday's local sports action.
The BLM has cited a cattle owner for illegally dumping 13 cow carcasses on public lands.
Newly released court documents in eastern Idaho paint a bleak picture, with police saying Vallow lied several times about her children's whereabouts.
A look at some of Friday's state basketball action.