If you do one thing: Music performances will feature Gary and Cindy Braun at 6 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N., and Aaron Golay at 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., in downtown Twin Falls.

