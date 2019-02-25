If you do one thing: Sun Valley entertainer Joe Cannon will perform a benefit concert at 7 p.m. in the Roper Auditorium at Twin Falls High School, 1615 Filer Ave. E., to support the school’s activities program. Tickets are $20.

