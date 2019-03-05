If you do one thing: South Central Community Action Partnership will hold its Empty Bowls event from 5 to 10 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive, Twin Falls. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments