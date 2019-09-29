If you do one thing: The Hagerman Farmers Market will celebrate the end of the season with music by the Idaho 75 band, wine tasting and children’s activities from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hagerman City Park, 111 N. State St.
