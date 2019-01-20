If you do one thing: A total lunar eclipse viewing session will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. in the Centennial Observatory at College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science on North College Road in Twin Falls. Free admission.

