If you do one thing: The Buhl High School Drama Department and the International Thespian Society Troupe present “Twelve Angry Jurors” at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium in Buhl. Tickets: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens and students.
If you do one thing
Related to this story
Most Popular
Short answer: No one has tested positive for COVID-19 in Idaho.
Magic Valley NAPA franchise changes health plan to prevent same-sex spouses from receiving insurance
A Twin Falls-based NAPA Auto Parts franchise is preventing the spouses of gay employees from receiving health benefits.
A Wendell woman called for help when she realized she had too many dogs. She gave up 34 dogs, but kept the rest.
Rosters for this week's high school all-star basketball games have been released.
March 9, 1935—January 31, 2020 Dr. Douglas Smith, 84, of Gooding, died on Friday, January 31, 2020 after a sudden onset of pneumonia. He was a…
February 1, 1940—March 1, 2020
It wasn't her job, but when a city of Burley secretary saw a need for improvement at the animal control facility, she stepped in to reunite owners with lost pets and find foster groups to take unwanted animals.
Q: I drop off my grandsons at school in a cul-de-sac on a public street and park on the street without blocking anyone’s driveway, trash picku…
Retired Wendell dairyman John Wright will manage the University of Idaho's 2,000-head research dairy near Rupert.
State officials working under then-IDOC Director Brent Reinke, who is now a Twin Falls County commissioner, took a chartered plane with a suitcase containing more than $10,000 to buy an execution drug in a Walmart parking lot in Washington, the suit says.