If you do one thing
0 comments

If you do one thing

  • 0

If you do one thing: The Buhl High School Drama Department and the International Thespian Society Troupe present “Twelve Angry Jurors” at 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium in Buhl. Tickets: $7 adults, $6 senior citizens and students.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News