If you do one thing: Buttons ‘N Bows Square Dance Club will hold a new class of beginning square dance lessons at 7 p.m. at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. The first lesson is free and then the cost is $5 for each lesson. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments