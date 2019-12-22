If you do one thing: Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “A Christmas Story, The Musical” at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W., Twin Falls. Tickets start at $10 and are available at the door 90 minutes before the performance.
