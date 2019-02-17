If you do one thing: The Magic Valley Bowhunters will hold a Valentine 3D Shoot at 9 a.m. at the Copus Cove Arena, 1731 E. 3900 N., Buhl. The fees are $15 for ages 12 and older and $5 for children 11 and younger.

