If you do one thing: A free Reptile Revue begins at 6 p.m. at CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science on North College Road in Twin Falls. “The Ooky Spooky Light Show” starts at 8 p.m. in Faulkner Planetarium; tickets: $6 adults, $5 senior, $4 children.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments