If you do one thing: A free Reptile Revue begins at 6 p.m. at College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls. “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation” follows at 7 p.m. in the Faulkner Planetarium; show tickets: $6 adults, $5 senior, $4 children.
