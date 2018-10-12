If you do one thing: The College of Southern Idaho Piano Celebration Series will feature Del Parkinson with “My Favorite Chopin” at 7:30 p.m. at CSI’s Fine Arts Center, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Tickets: $10 adults, $8 seniors or $6 students.

