If you do one thing: The College of Southern Idaho Stage Door Series will feature “A Dairy Home Companion” show with comedy and music at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 for adults or $5 for students.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments