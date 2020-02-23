If you do one thing: Pickleball is available from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. in Twin Falls. The fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play.
If you do one thing
When the retail properties along the canyon rim, including a controversial planned hotel, sold, the buyer didn't announce the sale price. That number has now been disclosed.
A group of residents in southwestern Oregon created a petition to move Idaho’s border west to include part of their state. It’s part of the “Greater Idaho” project, which would allow some Oregon counties to join a state that more closely aligns with their political preferences, they say.
BOISE — The Pacific Northwest’s largest dairy says it will spend $67 million to expand its plant in Boise to produce a lactose-free milk with …
It was the first time the Jerome cheerleading squad competed in this competition and they placed in the top five in the nation.
Newly released court documents in eastern Idaho paint a bleak picture, with police saying Vallow lied several times about her children's whereabouts.
The south Jerome Interstate 84 interchange was supposed to be replaced this year. But work is delayed and a final design hasn't been released yet.
The selections for the Idaho Statewide High School All-Star Basketball Games have been announced. Four local players were picked.
BOISE — When Garth Brooks played the first of two packed stadium concerts last summer at Boise State, things got off to a rough start.
Buhl resident Tim Pond is back in the U.S., but still has to stay away from other people after a coronavirus outbreak on the cruise he was on.
But if Idaho fans want to see the Boise native win again, he’ll have to step up his game.