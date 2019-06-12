If you do one thing: Faulkner Planetarium will feature “The Sun: Our Living Star” at 1:30 p.m. and “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” at 2:30 p.m. among other shows at the College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls. $6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments