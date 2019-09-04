If you do one thing 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save If you do one thing: The Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association will hold an acoustic string instrument jam session from 6 to 8 p.m. at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road, Twin Falls. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Police: 1 arrested, 2 hospitalized after DUI crash in Twin Falls Hidden History: Long defunct towns in Twin Falls County Blue light special: Twin Falls Kmart closing for good Twin Falls man injured in northern Idaho crash Sweetening the pot: A town teetering on the edge of economic uncertainty View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP Are you ready for retirement? promotion spotlight What breed of puppy is perfect for you? Print Ads Medical VISIONS HOME HEALTH - Ad from 2019-09-01 Sep 1, 2019 Visions Home Health 1770 Parkview Dr, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-732-5365 Website Legal AMERICAN FALLS RESERVOIR DISTRICT - Ad from 2019-08-29 Aug 29, 2019 Furniture LEES FURNITURE - Ad from 2019-09-01 Sep 1, 2019 Car MIDDLEKAUFF AUTO GROUP * - Ad from 2019-09-01 Sep 1, 2019 Middlekauff Ford Lincoln 1243 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-736-2480 Website Service Yellow Jacket Asphalt - Ad from 2019-09-04 3 hrs ago Yellow Jacket Asphalt 200 GULCH LANE, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-420-0799 Service PARKES MAGIC VALLEY FUNERAL HOME - Ad from 2019-08-30 Aug 30, 2019 Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home 2551 Kimberly Rd, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-735-0011 Website Medical Auburn Crest Hospice - Ad from 2019-09-01 Sep 1, 2019 Auburn Crest Hospice 397 BLUE LAKES BLVD. N, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-735-7450 Office CITY OF SHOSHONE - Ad from 2019-08-30 Aug 30, 2019 Office FARMERS NATIONAL BANK - Ad from 2019-09-01 Sep 1, 2019 Farmer's National Bank 1097 Blue Lakes Blvd N, Twin Falls, ID 83301 208-734-7264 Website Service OREGON TRAIL RECREATION DISTRICT - Ad from 2019-08-29 Aug 29, 2019
