If you do one thing: The College of Southern Idaho’s Herrett Forum will feature a presentation on “Black Hole Collisions and the Dawn of Gravitational Wave Astronomy” at 7:30 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on North College Road in Twin Falls. Free.
