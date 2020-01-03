If you do one thing: Music performances will include Gary and Cindy Braun at 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N., and Boot Juice at 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., in downtown Twin Falls.
Most Popular
Print Ads
Restaurant
Other
- Updated
Pharmaceuticals
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.