If you do one thing: Movies in the Park will feature “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” at 9:30 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. Jerome’s movie night will feature “How to Train Your Dragon” at dusk at North Park on East Main Street. Free.
Most Popular
-
Twin Falls Council to consider closing major intersection for a month
-
Idaho’s largest homebuilder just lost its Better Business Bureau accreditation
-
Obituary: John Reitsma
-
'I've gotten over trying to prove myself': Female officers enhance law enforcement agencies
-
Chiropractic twins keep father's legacy alive
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.