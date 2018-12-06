If you do one thing: Magic Valley Little Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at 7:30 p.m. at the Vera C. O’Leary Middle School auditorium, 2350 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls. Tickets are $10 and are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy.

