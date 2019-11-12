If you do one thing: Kex the magician will perform at 5 p.m. and dueling pianos will begin at 7 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., Twin Falls. Reservations are recommended.
Print Ads
Restaurant
Office
Coldwell Banker Canyonside Realty
208-308-7721
Home
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.