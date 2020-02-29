If you do one thing: The Dilettante Group of Magic Valley presents “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Tickets are $12.
If you do one thing
Related to this story
Most Popular
Twin Falls Mayor Suzanne Hawkins signed an anti-abortion proclamation at Monday's City Council meeting.
A Burley couple has expanded their mom and pop convenience store business to Oakley.
Idaho paid contractors about $8 million, including about $190,000 in bonuses, for asphalt whose test results were altered dozens or hundreds of times, possibly allowing construction companies to receive more money than the asphalt was worth.
July 15, 2004 ~ February 18, 2020
This summer, Fish and Game shot 206 elk at night in order to study depredation methods and stop elk from damaging crops. When that went public, many sportsmen were livid.
The BLM has cited a cattle owner for illegally dumping 13 cow carcasses on public lands.
February 16, 1964—February 15, 2020
A look at Saturday's local sports action.
The Idaho Fish and Game Commission would no longer be required to be bipartisan under a bill approved Tuesday by the House Resources and Conservation Committee.