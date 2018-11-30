If you do one thing: The Festival of Lights Parade will start at 6 p.m. on Main Avenue in downtown Twin Falls. The parade will go from Magic Valley High School, 512 Main Ave. W., to Jerome Street. A tree lighting ceremony will follow at the Downtown Commons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.