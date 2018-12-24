If you do one thing: Sun Valley’s Christmas Eve celebration will feature a Skating in a Winter Wonderland Ice Show at 5:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley outdoor ice rink followed by a torchlight parade and fireworks on Dollar Mountain.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments