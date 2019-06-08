If you do one thing: The Magic Valley Dairy Days parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. along Idaho Street in Wendell, followed by entertainment and activities at the City Park on East Main Street.
Most Popular
-
Water truck plunges off cliff at Twin Falls Park
-
Oakley couple transforms former church into home
-
Company announces $240 million plan to build 6 anaerobic digesters near Burley
-
New St. Luke's emergency department manager focused on patients
-
6 taken to hospitals after 4-car crash on Blue Lakes Boulevard
Print Ads
Ad Vault
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.