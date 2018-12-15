If you do one thing: Twin Falls Ballet Co. and Revolution Academy of Dance present “The Tales of the Big Bad Wolf” at 2 and 8 p.m. in the College of Southern Idaho Fine Arts Auditorium, 315 Falls Ave., Twin Falls. Matinee: $8 adults, $5 children; night show: $10 and $7.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments