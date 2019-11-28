If you do one thing: The College of Southern Idaho Turkey Trot fun run and walk will start with registration at 8 a.m. and the race at 9 a.m. at the CSI Expo Center parking lot on North College Road in Twin Falls. Cost is $20 a person or $60 family of four.
Most Popular
-
Heyburn Elementary has a new vending machine, but students can't eat these treats
-
Here's your guide to Black Friday in Twin Falls
-
Twin Falls attorney faces DUI charge
-
Judge denies Twin Falls man's request for leniency in child sex abuse case
-
Welcome to Christmas City: Rupert adds market, holiday events to celebration
Print Ads
Sale
Restaurant
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.